Even though Freddie Mercury has been gone over 25 years, Queen still continues on with original members Roger Taylor and Brian May with some different guests playing frontman. Paul Rodgers of Bad Company fame had the honor for a good stretch, but now Adam Lambert has the mantle and is leading the band on a summer tour. Or he was before appearing on The Late Late Show.

While the band says Mercury would love Lambert and his vocals have impressed many since he joined the band, James Corden doesn’t know how he feels about an American leading Queen back out on the road. So Corden talks a little trash before Lambert shows his face and the two face-off in a song battle of classic Queen songs.