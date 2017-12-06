XL

On the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending March 12th, 2011, Adele’s second album, 21, debuted in the top spot. Ever since then, the 14-times platinum record in the US has had a remarkable run on the chart: Only just now, for the first time in nearly seven years, 21 has fallen out of the Billboard 200, after spending an astounding 353 weeks on it.

This is just the latest example of how monumental this album really was. For instance, in 12 months, the album helped boost her label XL’s profits from about $4 million to about $43 million. It was the best selling album in the US and Canada for both 2011 and 2012. In February 2013, it was announced that the album had never fallen below the 35th spot in two whole years.