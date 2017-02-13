Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Adele’s most recent album, 25, came out in November 2015, or an entire Super Bowl “controversy” ago. But don’t think for a second anyone’s forgotten about her. The “When We Were Young” singer — who’s nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance, and Album of the Year, where she could make some history — kicked off the 59th Annual Grammy Awards with “Hello.”

Adele always sounds incredible, even when she’s dealing with audio issues, like at last year’s ceremony (“It threw the whole thing off,” she told Ellen. “Next time I have any sound issues, I am going to start over. [I will tell them] ‘sorry, that’s not working for me.’ Otherwise… bye!”). But she sounded extra incredible singing the record-breaking single from 25. I guess everyone’s on their best behavior when pregnant performer Beyoncé is around. Adele showed her red carpet support for her Lemonade rival with, fittingly, a lemon.