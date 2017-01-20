Adele Will Perform At The 2017 Grammys

Getty Image

We’ve already gotten word that big names like country star Carrie Underwood, the legendary Metallica, and R&B crooner John Legend will all be performing at the 2017s Grammys, but today the award shows blew that out of the water by giving the people what they want: Adele. Yes, the English powerhouse pop star will grace the stage with her ever-brightening presence at the show in February.

And Adele is the perfect choice for the award show considering her blockbuster third album 25 is nominated for five awards, including Album Of The Year, Record of the Year for “Hello,” Song of the Year for “Hello,” Best Pop Solo Performance for “Hello,” and Best Pop Vocal Album. Of course, last year she infamously dealt with audio issues — which devastated the singer — even though she still managed to deliver a stellar performance. Hopefully this year things will go more smoothly for the star, who will most likely be performing “Hello” given the number of awards it is up for.

Adele recently wrapped up her world tour behind 25, her first tour since 2011, and has indicated that she is more than happy to go back to living as a normal mom in England. A normal mom who also performs at The Grammys, that is.

The Grammys 2017 will take place on February 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST