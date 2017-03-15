Getty Image

Adele is known for her unfiltered opinions, sometimes brash sense of humor, and all-around honesty about mostly anything. Her interview and late night persona, however, doesn’t really translate over to her online social media accounts, where she keeps things mostly subdued and straightforward on all fronts. Many celebrities do that thought — either minimize their social media interactions or eschew the medium completely — so that isn’t a huge surprise for Adele and her public messages. However, all the logic of Adele’s minimal social media activity went out the window with the reveal that she actually has a secret Twitter account that she uses unbeknownst to her millions of fans.

Her straightforward Twitter presence hasn’t always been the case, as when she first got on the platform she admitted to almost making some pretty big mistakes when drunk tweeting from her main account and eventually her management put the kibosh on her posting anything without anyone signing off. So this secret, anonymous Twitter account is apparently the new place for her to let loose and share whatever is on her mind after a few glasses of wine. At a concert in Australia, the singer said,

“I was looking on Twitter last night. They don’t know I have a secret account. Well obviously they do now because I said that. By ‘they’ I mean my management.” “I’m not allowed access to my own Twitter because I’m quite mouthy and I say the wrong thing a lot of the time. So they took that privilege away from me.”

Again, this isn’t totally out there for a celebrity to do. But now the entire internet needs to put their Harriet the Spy hats on and figure out which account out of the millions of Twitter users is Adele’s. If everyone sticks together, teamwork can accomplish anything in no time flat. This should be everyone’s first priority moving forward until the mission is accomplished.

(via Mashable)