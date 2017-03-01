New West/Atlantic

February is one of the shortest months of the year, but twenty eight days later we’re still left with a host of new albums to add to January’s edition. A lot of these records are growers, albums that will continue to pick up steam throughout the year, and won’t be lost in the curse of first quarter forgetfulness. It’s tough to stack up two releases from Future in one month and only come away with one on the list, but one of these albums is a little too cohesive, and one is a kingmaker. Across the pond, grime is coming on strong in the newcomer Stormzy, and here at home a beloved indie band is feeling the bloat of emotion.

Speaking of which, Sampha finally let all of his feelings show on his very own debut — more on that record coming tomorrow courtesy of our new hip-hop and pop culture column. Feelings took a more country turn for Nikki Lane and New York’s latest breed of punks, Citris. All that and more below, because February may be over, but these albums are just getting started.