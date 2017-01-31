300 Entertainment

Though January is traditionally a slow month for new music, 2017 decided to change all that. I feel like more great albums came out this month than have in a lot of other Januarys, and given the other uh, political changes that accompanied the new year, music continues to be the perfect escape when you need to zone out a bit.

From major label rap like Migos’ enormous comeback album Culture, to the cooing synth soundscapes of Bonobo’s Migration, and country underdogs like Natalie Hemby’s Puxico, here’s ten of the most crucial albums you need to hear from this month. Scroll to the bottom for a custom playlist of the best track off each record to get just a taste, or to have a variety of new songs to choose from.

The xx, I See You

Young Turks Records

For a lot of people I know, The xx’s self-titled debut record was one of the first “electronic” album they really fell in love with. Sure, the British band’s spare, synthy compositions are fairly pop-leaning as far as electronic music goes, and they are deeply influenced by R&B rhythms, but back in 2009, xx was a gateway drug of sorts for those who thought this world was beyond their grasp, and 2012’s Coexist widened that door even further. So it’s fitting that the band’s follow-up, I See You, goes even deeper into murky, complicated territory instead of aiming for the light bombast that buoys pop’s mainstream. Romy Madley Croft’s slight, ever-anguished vocals lead most of the songs on their third record — and she writes the majority of the lyrics — while Oliver Sims and Jamie Smith (aka Jamie xx) churn out dark melodies laced with pulsing beats that keep this record veiled instead of blazing. But not all strength is loud, and this slippery, starlit album is full of massive emotions doled out in quiet, beautiful tremors.

Julie Byrne, Not Even Happiness

Ba Da Bing!

Not Even Happiness is the sophomore album from this New York songwriter, who spins songs so delicate and complex they feel like glistening cobwebs. Byrne’s meticulous style led to a three-year gap between her DIY tape debut Rooms With Walls And Windows, but the extra time has allowed her the space she needed to write intimate, baroque ballads about love, loss, and everything in between. When she sings, Byrne sounds like a bird taking flight, her voice is natural and gentle, but it is also a sweeping and intentional force. Completely self-taught and without any technical music knowledge, Byrne’s style is completely her own, and Not Even Happiness is one of the most promising folk records of 2017, even this year in the year. If you like what you hear, check out our interview with Julie about the making of the album.