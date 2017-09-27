4AD

Earlier this summer, New Zealand’s Aldous Harding released her new album Party, which was one of 2017’s most acclaimed breakout records, and it truly is a beautiful record, one that is sure to bring Harding into a more mainstream spotlight.

Just a couple months out from the release of the album, Harding is back with a new track called “Elation,” which was taken from the Party sessions that were recorded by John Parish (PJ Harvey, Sparklehorse). Though “Elation” fits right in with the tracks on Party, it also brings something unique to the table. The five-and-a-half-minute track places Harding’s tender vocal against a light, lush acoustic guitar before the vocal goes up an octave for a dramatic climax. It’s a thoroughly relaxing track that is equal parts lullaby and beautifully-crafted folk music, and one that you only wish could be a little longer. Check it out below.

Over the summer, Harding also performed the track exclusively in the KEXP studios, the video of which was recently released and can be viewed here. Although Harding has no upcoming performances in the US, she is set to embark on a lengthy tour of Europe, United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia that will extend through early 2018.