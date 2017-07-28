Watch Aldous Harding’s Strangely Surreal Tiny Desk Concert For NPR

New Zealand folkie Aldous Harding released her sophomore album, Party, back in May and it has since proved to be a breakout record for her. With captivating tracks like “Imagining My Man,” Harding took the emotional, mesmerizing nature of folk music and breathed new life into it with her minimalistic style and inimitable vocal. If you haven’t checked her out yet, you should — she’s seriously a must-listen for 2017 thus far.

Most recently, Harding gave an extremely emotive yet acutely focused performance of three of Party‘s tracks for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She kicks the performance off, sporting an all white outfit to go with her white-faced guitar, with an intimate, sublime rendition of “Imagining My Man” showing off her sheer talent for straight-up singing and commanding her unique voice. She then hands over her guitar to musical partner Jared Samuel, to showcase a lighter song called “Blend.” The two ended the performance with Samuel back on the keys and Harding on her feet for “Horizon,” a song that seems to be close to Harding’s heart, as she couples its riveting melody with big gestures and loud, passionate deliverance of her expertly-written lyrics. Check out the full concert above.

Here is a full list of dates for Harding's current headlining tour, her most expansive in North America yet.

07/28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Party is out now via 4AD.