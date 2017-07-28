Watch Aldous Harding’s Strangely Surreal Tiny Desk Concert For NPR

New Zealand folkie Aldous Harding released her sophomore album, Party, back in May and it has since proved to be a breakout record for her. With captivating tracks like “Imagining My Man,” Harding took the emotional, mesmerizing nature of folk music and breathed new life into it with her minimalistic style and inimitable vocal. If you haven’t checked her out yet, you should — she’s seriously a must-listen for 2017 thus far.
Most recently, Harding gave an extremely emotive yet acutely focused performance of three of Party‘s tracks for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She kicks the performance off, sporting an all white outfit to go with her white-faced guitar, with an intimate, sublime rendition of “Imagining My Man” showing off her sheer talent for straight-up singing and commanding her unique voice. She then hands over her guitar to musical partner Jared Samuel, to showcase a lighter song called “Blend.” The two ended the performance with Samuel back on the keys and Harding on her feet for “Horizon,” a song that seems to be close to Harding’s heart, as she couples its riveting melody with big gestures and loud, passionate deliverance of her expertly-written lyrics. Check out the full concert above.
Here is a full list of dates for Harding’s current headlining tour, her most expansive in North America yet. Get tickets here.
07/28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
07/29 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic
07/30 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
08/03 — Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
08/04 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
08/05-06 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
08/11 — Rees Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop
08/13 — Castelbuono, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival
08/17 — Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/22 — Marina di Ravenna, IT @ Hana Bi
08/23 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia
08/24 — Brussels, BE @ Feeërieën
08/25 — Devon, UK @ Sea Change Festival
08/26 — Eskilstuna, SE @ Gainesville Festival
08/30 — Bergen, NO @ Perfect Sounds Forever
09/01 — Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/02 — Scotland, GB @ Electric Fields Festival
09/03 — County Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic Festival
09/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival
09/10 — Washington, DC @ DC 9
09/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
09/13 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09/15 — Portland, ME @ The Space Gallery
09/16 — Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal
09/17 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
09/19 — Chicago, MI @ The Empty Bottle
09/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Entry
10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Rickshaw Stop
10/13 — Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze
10/20 — Oslo, NO @ Bla
10/21 — Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanan
10/22 — Stockholm, SE @ Brooklyn Bar Debaser
10/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ Jazzhouse
10/25 — Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
10/26 — Hamburg, DE, Nochtspeicher
10/28 — Nürnberg, DE @ Nürnberg on Pop
10/29 — Vienna, AT @ Haus Der Musik
10/30 — Munich, DE @ Kranhalle / Feierwerk
10/31 — Turin, IT @ Spazio 211
11/02 — Reykjavik, IC @ Iceland Airwaves
11/04 — St. Gallen, CH @ Palace
11/05 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
11/07 — Barcelona, ES @ LA 2 (Apollo Small Room)
11/09 — Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick
11/12 — Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
11/13 — Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere
11/14 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
11/15 — Brussels, BE @ AB Club
11/17 — Glasgow, UK @ Art School
11/18 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/19 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
11/20 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
11/21 — Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
11/22 — Birmingham, UK @ Institute 3
11/24 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
11/25 — Lisbon, PT @ Vodafone Mexefest
11/29 — Dunedin, NZ @ The Glenroy
11/30 — Christchurch, NZ @ Isaac Theatre Royal
12/01 — Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
12/02 — Auckland, NZ @ Civic Theatre
Party is out now via 4AD.
