Philly Indie Rocker Alex G Announces New Album ‘Rocket’ And Shares Two Videos

caitlin-white
Managing Editor, Music
03.02.17

Fresh off his collaboration with Frank Ocean for his seminal 2016 album Blonde, indie guitar rocker Alex G has announced that his own new album, Rocket, will be out 5/19 via Domino Records.

To accompany the news, the Philly bedroom rocker born Alexander Giannascoli has shared not one but two tracks off the new record via their music videos. You can watch “Bobby” above, and “Witch” below.


Giannascoli has self-released quite a number of singles, EPs and albums prior to this record, but Rocket will be his second release for Domino and his eighth album overall. The towering indie label signed him in 2015 to release Beach Music, which was his seventh album. Since then, his profile has risen considerably, thanks in part to working with Ocean, and previous collaborations with artists like Ryan Hemsworth.

Alex has also shared the full tracklist for the record and the artwork, which are below.

Domino Records

As this artwork suggests, he may be making music for a larger audience now, but Alex hasn’t changed much when it comes to quirky bedroom aesthetic and sticking to his own preferences.

Rocket tracklist is below.

1. “Poison Root”
2. “Proud”
3. “County”
4. “Bobby”
5. “Witch”
6. “Horse”
7. “Brick”
8. “Sportstar”
9. “Judge”
10. “Rocket”
11. “Powerful Man”
12. “Alina”
13. “Big Fish”
14. “Guilty”

Rocket is out 5/19 via Domino Records. Pre-order it here.

