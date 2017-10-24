Last Gang

When Alice Glass left Crystal Castles in 2014, she said it was “for a multitude of reasons both professional and personal” and did not go into much more detail than that. Now, in light of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations and all the women who have come forward to share their stories about similar situations, Glass has revealed that her decision to leave the group came after “almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control” from bandmate Ethan Kath (real name Claudio Palmieri).

Glass writes in a post on her website that she met Palmeiri, who is ten years her senior, when she was a teenager, and that he took advantage of her, that he exploited her, and that when the two had sex, it “wasn’t always consensual”: