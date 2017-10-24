When Alice Glass left Crystal Castles in 2014, she said it was “for a multitude of reasons both professional and personal” and did not go into much more detail than that. Now, in light of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations and all the women who have come forward to share their stories about similar situations, Glass has revealed that her decision to leave the group came after “almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control” from bandmate Ethan Kath (real name Claudio Palmieri).
Glass writes in a post on her website that she met Palmeiri, who is ten years her senior, when she was a teenager, and that he took advantage of her, that he exploited her, and that when the two had sex, it “wasn’t always consensual”:
“I met “Ethan Kath” (Claudio Palmieri) when I was in the 10th grade. The first time he took advantage of me was when I was around 15. He was 10 years older than me. I came to in the back of his car extremely intoxicated (from drinks he had given me that night). We didn’t talk for months after that. He went to great lengths to find me again, stalking me and driving past my high school looking for me. […]
Claudio was very manipulative towards me. He figured out my insecurities and exploited them: he used the things he learned about me against me. Over a period of many months, he gave me drugs and alcohol and had sex with me in an abandoned room at an apartment he managed. It wasn’t always consensual and he remained sober whenever we were together.”
