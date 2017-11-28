Getty Image

London just got a lot to be excited about: All Points East is a new ten-day music festival taking place in the city next spring, and while the full lineup hasn’t been announced yet, what’s been revealed so far is pretty stunning.

The festival is a two-weekend affair: The first weekend, from May 25th 27th, is the festival itself, and so far, the lineup includes Lorde, Björk, Father John Misty, LCD Soundsystem, Beck, The xx, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, Lykke Li, and Flying Lotus. Yes, that’s a ton of indie firepower.

The next weekend, from June 1st to 3rd, is something like a pseudo-festival: Instead of a traditional festival, there will be a major concert each night put on by APE Presents. The first performance hasn’t been announced yet, but the June 2nd show will be headlined by The National, with support from The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Warpaint, and The Districts. The next night will be spearheaded by Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, with Patti Smith, St. Vincent, and Courtney Barnett also in tow.

Check out the All Points East website for more info, and take a look at the — again, completely stacked — lineup posters below.