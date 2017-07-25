Lorde Feels More Like A Rock Star Than A Pop Star

07.25.17 8 mins ago

Toronto’s Alvvays have left us itching for more since the release of their incredible self-titled debut back in 2014 that launched them into the hearts of fuzzy indie pop-lovers everywhere. Early last month, the five-piece announced a follow-up album Antisocialites, which will be out in September, and shared lead single “In Undertow.” Today, Alvvays is giving us another taste with more material off of the forthcoming record in “Dreams Tonite.” Listen above.

The song feels like it could be a perfect backdrop for a romantic scene in an indie movie — and I don’t mean that in a condescending way. The great thing about Alvvays is that they know what they do well — create objectively good, beautiful indie pop — and they are evidently doing it again with Antisocialites.

They don’t try to be something that they are not or too cutting-edge; they embrace the classic indie pop qualities that we all have a place in our heart for, despite the fact that it is getting a little dated. On “Dreams Tonite,” lead singer Molly Rankin lets the line “Live your life on a merry-go-round” sweetly flow out of her like cotton candy, bringing back nostalgia for cheesy first dates at a carnival or that dreamy love scene in your favorite star-crossed love story film.

Antisocialites is out September 8 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.

