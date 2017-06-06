Since it’s inception in the cold, miserable and cardigan-clad parts of Europe, the term “indie pop” has been steadily degrading. From its roots as a very specific and shambling type of guitar-based and sweet music, the term has expanded to include anything with “vowel-breaking” that fits better in a Spotify playlist than on the radio.
For fans of the original, uber-sweet variation, it can be tough to find new “indie pop” thanks to the fickleness of internet search. But Alvvays are masters of Googleability and they’re coming down from the similarly cold reaches of Canada hear to bring back that old sound for the heads. The group are returning with their first album since 2014’s self-titled breakout and the first single “In Undertow” promises more of that sweet C86-style goodness.
“Undertow” is the first taste of Antisocialites, which drops on September 8. Check out the tracklisting below and pre-order it here.
01. “In Undertow”
02. “Dreams Tonite”
03. “Plimsoll Punks”
04. “Your Type”
05. “Not My Baby”
06. “Hey”
07. “Lollipop (Ode to Jim)”
08. “Already Gone”
09. “Saved By A Waif”
10. “Forget About Life”
The band are also hitting the road this fall behind the new album. Take a look at those dates below.
08/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/05 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
08/26 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
08/27 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
08/28 — Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
08/29 — Southampton, UK @ Talking Heads
09/02 — Larmer Tree Garden, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/03 — Birmingham, UK @ Institute 2
09/04 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
09/06 — Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon Arms
09/07 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/08 — London, UK @ Koko
09/09 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla
09/11 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
09/12 — Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
09/13 — Hamburg, DE@ Molotow
09/14 — Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
09/16 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
09/17 — Utrecht, ND @ Ekko
09/18 — Amsterdam, ND @ Bitterzoet
09/30 — Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival
10/03 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/07 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
10/ 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/12 — Nashville, TN @ Exit / In
10/13 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/14 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
10/16 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/17 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/18 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/20 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
10/27 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
10/28 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/31 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/04 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
12/13 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12/14 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12/15 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12/16 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
