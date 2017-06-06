Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since it’s inception in the cold, miserable and cardigan-clad parts of Europe, the term “indie pop” has been steadily degrading. From its roots as a very specific and shambling type of guitar-based and sweet music, the term has expanded to include anything with “vowel-breaking” that fits better in a Spotify playlist than on the radio.

For fans of the original, uber-sweet variation, it can be tough to find new “indie pop” thanks to the fickleness of internet search. But Alvvays are masters of Googleability and they’re coming down from the similarly cold reaches of Canada hear to bring back that old sound for the heads. The group are returning with their first album since 2014’s self-titled breakout and the first single “In Undertow” promises more of that sweet C86-style goodness.

“Undertow” is the first taste of Antisocialites, which drops on September 8. Check out the tracklisting below and pre-order it here.

01. “In Undertow”

02. “Dreams Tonite”

03. “Plimsoll Punks”

04. “Your Type”

05. “Not My Baby”

06. “Hey”

07. “Lollipop (Ode to Jim)”

08. “Already Gone”

09. “Saved By A Waif”

10. “Forget About Life”

The band are also hitting the road this fall behind the new album. Take a look at those dates below.

08/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

08/26 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

08/27 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

08/28 — Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

08/29 — Southampton, UK @ Talking Heads

09/02 — Larmer Tree Garden, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 — Birmingham, UK @ Institute 2

09/04 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

09/06 — Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon Arms

09/07 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/08 — London, UK @ Koko

09/09 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla

09/11 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

09/12 — Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

09/13 — Hamburg, DE@ Molotow

09/14 — Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

09/16 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix

09/17 — Utrecht, ND @ Ekko

09/18 — Amsterdam, ND @ Bitterzoet

09/30 — Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival

10/03 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/07 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

10/ 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/12 — Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

10/13 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/14 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

10/16 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/17 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/18 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/20 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

10/27 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10/28 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/31 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/04 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

12/13 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

12/14 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

12/15 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

12/16 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club