Getty Image

Amazon’s voice-powered home assistant Echo can accomplish more than doing whatever South Park tells it to and teaching an innocent young boy some fun new bedroom words: You can also use it to tackle household tasks like organizing your shopping list, getting traffic updates, and finding out what a song is called based on the one quick lyric snippet you remember. The latter feature is used so much by Echo owners, actually, that Amazon has compiled a chart detailing the top 50 lyric requests in the US.

The top two entries are perhaps not the songs you’d think: “HandClap” by Fitz & The Tantrums, and “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf. There are some more expected names beyond that, though, like Miley Cyrus, The Beatles, Justin Timberlake, and others.



There are some interesting trivia tidbits contained in this data. For instance, Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” is full of memorable lyrics, since it charts at both No. 3 and 9, as users asked about both “I got this feeling, inside my bones” and “I got sunshine in my pocket” a lot. Meanwhile, not a lot of people know what the real titles of The Who’s “Baba O’Reilly” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO TOUR Llif3,” since they were searching for the phrases “Teenage wasteland” and “Push me to the edge, all my friends are dead,” respectively.

Amazon has created a playlist of the top 50 songs, so check that out above, find the chart here, and watch the video for the song with the most requested lyric, Fitz & The Tantrums’ “HandClap,” below.