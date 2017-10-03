Amazon’s Alexa Lyric Request Chart Shows That People Ask About Justin Timberlake A Lot

#Justin Timberlake #Amazon
10.03.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Amazon’s voice-powered home assistant Echo can accomplish more than doing whatever South Park tells it to and teaching an innocent young boy some fun new bedroom words: You can also use it to tackle household tasks like organizing your shopping list, getting traffic updates, and finding out what a song is called based on the one quick lyric snippet you remember. The latter feature is used so much by Echo owners, actually, that Amazon has compiled a chart detailing the top 50 lyric requests in the US.

The top two entries are perhaps not the songs you’d think: “HandClap” by Fitz & The Tantrums, and “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf. There are some more expected names beyond that, though, like Miley Cyrus, The Beatles, Justin Timberlake, and others.

There are some interesting trivia tidbits contained in this data. For instance, Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” is full of memorable lyrics, since it charts at both No. 3 and 9, as users asked about both “I got this feeling, inside my bones” and “I got sunshine in my pocket” a lot. Meanwhile, not a lot of people know what the real titles of The Who’s “Baba O’Reilly” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO TOUR Llif3,” since they were searching for the phrases “Teenage wasteland” and “Push me to the edge, all my friends are dead,” respectively.

Amazon has created a playlist of the top 50 songs, so check that out above, find the chart here, and watch the video for the song with the most requested lyric, Fitz & The Tantrums’ “HandClap,” below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#Amazon
TAGSAlexaAMAZONAMAZON ECHOfitz and the tantrumsJUSTIN TIMBERLAKELil Uzi Vert

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP