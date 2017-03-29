Columbia Records

In a statement today given to Stereogum, Amber Coffman confirmed her breakup with fellow Dirty Projectors member David Longstreth and addressed his album, which dedicates quite a bit of space to the dissolution of their romantic relationship. In fact, it’s such a specific record that it can’t really transcend to become anything meaningful for the listener. Coffman said that the couple broke up several years ago but had managed to salvage a friendship during the recording and producing of her solo album, before things began to go south toward the end of recording her record.

Late last year she shared the news of the solo album, City Of No Reply and shared the first single “All To Myself,” but we’ve heard little since then. Last fall was also when news of a new Dirty Projectors record began to trickle out, which Coffman said came as a surprise to her. She said walking away from the band was the healthiest choice for her, but she considers it to be a loss. Read her full statement below.