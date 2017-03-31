When a musician sets out to make a break-up album, they have two paths in front of them. They can lock themselves away, wallow in it and excise their sadness via downbeat and sorrowful tracks or they can go the Amber Coffman route, buy a motorcycle and write songs that evoke the feeling of the sun on their face. That’s exactly what the former Dirty Projectors member does on the new song “No Coffee,” a jaunty and grooving guitar track that explodes into a country-pop-bright chorus about longing for love.

“Baby, I need you in a serious way,” she sings over the deceptively sunny track. “Can’t give you all this love when you push me away.”

Coffman’s latest from her debut solo album City Of No Reply continues to take the warmer of two paths, following her moving-on anthem “All To Myself” that she shared back in October. The singer-songwriter recently responded to being aired out by David Longstreth on the latest Dirty Projectors album — an ultra-specific affair that made no attempts to cloak its sensitive subject matter.

“It was a surprise to me to learn last September about [David’s] album plans, the content, timing, use of the band name, etc,” she said. “I consider it a loss to no longer be involved with Dirty Projectors, but ultimately walking away was the only healthy choice for me.”

It certainly sounds like things turned out for the best. Check out the song up top.