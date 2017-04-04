Mike Kinsella Is A Goth Dad In The New American Football Video

Roger Goodell Vs. Tom Brady

04.04.17 14 mins ago

Seminal emo act American Football returned in 2016 after a seventeen year absence, finally following up their 1999 debut self-titled album with another self-titled album, and touring nearly constantly. Almost six months removed from the release of the second American Football, the band has released a brand new video for the album’s lead single “I’ve Been So Lost For So Long” via Will Ferrell and Adam McKays’s infamous Funny Or Die.

With most of the band’s members having become fathers since the release of their first album, the video fittingly depicts them as such, showing their struggles to connect with their sons. However, there is a little twist, with frontman Mike Kinsella acting as a “Goth dads” clad in leather and dark makeup. After Kinsella’s son shows him a book of dirty jokes, which receives a faux laugh from his father, he is gifted a studded collar “just cause,” which is less than appreciated. Throughout the video, all of the dads just can’t seem to figure out their sons, no matter how hard they try to make things work. Check out the full video above, and all of American Football’s remaining international tour dates below.

04/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/27 — George, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival
06/06 — Tokyo, Japan @ Liquid Room
06/07 — Tokyo, Japan @ Blitz
06/09 — Osaka, Japan @ Akaso
06/12 — Barcelona, ES @ Apolo
06/13 — Madrid, ES @ Copernico
06/15 — Milan, It @ Magnolia Summer
06/16 — Berlin, DE @ So36
06/17 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
06/18 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
07/16 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
09/01 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
09/02 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
09/03 — Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
09/04 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

