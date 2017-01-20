Getty Image

Today was Donald Trump’s inauguration and he is now officially the president of the United States. Plenty of artists within the music industry are appalled by this, and a number of them have banded together for a compilation called Our First 100 Days. The initiative is offered in conjunction with the Secretly Label Group and the organizers behind 30 Songs For 30 Days.

The goal of the initiative is to help protect those who may have their freedoms threatened under this new administration. With a minimum contribution of $30 you can access all 100 songs, which will come out over the course of Trump’s first 100 days in office. All the proceeds from sales of the compilation go toward organizations fighting to help raise awareness about climate change, protect women’s rights, and support immigration and fairness. Stream the first release, “Fly On The Wall,” from Angel Olsen above, and check out the organization’s full statement on the project below via their Bandcamp:

With Trump’s first 100 days in office upon us, action must be taken to protect the causes that will come under threat from this administration. Our First 100 Days seeks to aid in that protection. Joining together with artists and labels we will be releasing one rare, unreleased or exclusive song per day to you via Bandcamp. For a minimum contribution of $30, supporters will be able to access all 100 songs in the project, including new music from Angel Olsen, How To Dress Well, Toro Y Moi, The Range and many more. All profits raised from Our First 100 Days will go directly to organizations working on the front lines of climate, women’s rights, immigration and fairness. The project was started in conjunction with Secretly Group and 30 Songs, 30 Days, and aims to raise funds and awareness for organizations supporting causes that are under threat by the proposed policies of a Trump administration. This project is produced with the help of Revolutions Per Minute, an organization that provides strategy and support for artists making change.

For more information check out their official website.