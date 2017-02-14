Angel Olsen’s Your Woman was one of our top folk albums of 2016. But it might not have been heard by the type of people for whom the f-word is anathema. If you’re among that group, allow Olsen’s performance of the album’s standout track “Give It Up” on Conan to change your mind.

The “Pops” singer howls her way through the track backed by a sharp-dressed band that brings to mind new-wave, art school types more than Instagram-appropriate hippies. She pleads her case — and just pleads, in general — to the fence-sitters who might not be fully on board with her fiery and fierce music that still maintains a folky, singer-songwriter heart.

In addition to the raucous televised performance, Olsen and her band also performed a stripped-down version of Woman track “The Intern” that was released as a web-only exclusive. Watch that below:

If those two tracks piqued your interest, check out “Fly On Your Wall.” Olsen’s anti-Donald Trump track was the first to be released via the Our First 100 Days project. The compilation — started by the same people who ran the anti-Trump protest campaign 30 Songs, 30 Days — looks to benefit charities as they push back against the regressive agenda of the Trump administration.