Watch Angel Olsen’s Electrifying Performance Of ‘Give It Up’ On ‘Conan’

02.14.17 57 mins ago

Angel Olsen’s Your Woman was one of our top folk albums of 2016. But it might not have been heard by the type of people for whom the f-word is anathema. If you’re among that group, allow Olsen’s performance of the album’s standout track “Give It Up” on Conan to change your mind.

The “Pops” singer howls her way through the track backed by a sharp-dressed band that brings to mind new-wave, art school types more than Instagram-appropriate hippies. She pleads her case — and just pleads, in general — to the fence-sitters who might not be fully on board with her fiery and fierce music that still maintains a folky, singer-songwriter heart.

In addition to the raucous televised performance, Olsen and her band also performed a stripped-down version of Woman track “The Intern” that was released as a web-only exclusive. Watch that below:

If those two tracks piqued your interest, check out “Fly On Your Wall.” Olsen’s anti-Donald Trump track was the first to be released via the Our First 100 Days project. The compilation — started by the same people who ran the anti-Trump protest campaign 30 Songs, 30 Days — looks to benefit charities as they push back against the regressive agenda of the Trump administration.

TAGSANGEL OLSENCONAN

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP