Kyle Coutts

This Friday, Angel Olsen’s Phases is set for release, a collection of demos and other rarities and b-sides. We have already heard “Special” and seen its visual counterpart, and just before the full release, Olsen has shared “Sans,” a lo-fi track featuring her ghostly vocals over a single guitar.

According to Olsen in a statement, “Sans” is “a song I wrote in between Burn Your Fire and My Woman, something short and simple — but about a big thing in my life: travel and what it can do to the psyche. When you’re out there and you’re working and moving so fast it’s difficult to really imagine a time when you were fully realized and known. You know, it’s hard enough to be known when you’re around! But then there are those people in your life that know you and don’t need you around all the time to be or feel close — I suppose it’s about that too.” Stream “Sans” below.

Additionally, last month, Olsen stopped by KCRW’s “Morning Becomes Eclectic” show during a run of dates supporting Arcade Fire, where she performed “Sans” live for the first time. Video of the performance can be found below.

Phases is out 11/10. Pre-order it here and check out our interview with Olsen here.