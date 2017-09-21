Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Angel Olsen’s career so far has been about showing range. Beginning with her lo-fi EP Strange Cacti, being a fan of the songwriter has meant watching her grow from a lonesome and melancholy busted-radio folkster to a legitimate rock star. Last year’s excellent My Woman felt like a fulfillment of potential, where Olsen had finally evolved into an artist where everything is possible.

So, it makes sense that this fall will see an Angel Olsen rarities, demos, and b-sides collection. Phases will offer the opportunity to trace the evolution of Olsen with songs from all stages of her career, including several never-before-released tracks suitable for both the Olsen completist and more casual Olsen fans. The set will be out on November 10th via Jagjaguar.

In advance of the release, Olsen has shared a brand new song, “Special.” It’s a brooding and tense seven-minute excursion that shows how well Olsen operates in space. For the majority of the track, Olsen allows the music to simmer, knowing that the eventual boil is gonna come. Still, when the song does erupt, it’s exhilarating. Listen to the song recorded during the My Woman sessions above.

Check out the tracklist for Angel Olsen’s Phases below and check out our interview with Olsen.

1. “Fly On Your Wall”

2. “Special”

3. “Only You”

4. “All Right Now”

5. “Sans”

6. “Sweet Dreams”

7. “California”

8. “Tougher Than the Rest”

9. “For You”

10. “How Many Dreams”

11. “May as Well”

12. “Endless Road”