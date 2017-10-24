Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On November 10, Angel Olsen will release a new rarities collection called Phases, which will trace Olsen’s evolution as a songwriter and artist, with b-sides and demos spanning from her first EP all the way up through 2016’s excellent My Woman, which we deemed one of the best folk albums of the year. We’ve already heard the track “Special” from the collection, which was taken from the My Woman sessions, and now we have a visual component for it, which Olsen directed and edited herself during a week spent with a friend. Check out the video above, and a quote from Olsen about the production of the video below.

“My friend came to visit me for a week and I had all these grand ideas about how to make another video. But it’s been a long year of touring and videos and pressure to keep on being important or interesting. So I woke up the next day and changed my mind, deciding it would be best to just capture the days we were hanging and to occasionally have the camera up. Those days were some of the hardest and also sweetest of the summer. We spent much of the time talking about the current state of affairs and how everyone has been going through tremendous change and having to make hard choices. Maybe it’s just this year, but it feels that we’re entering a new era, one that requires us to really pay more attention to the world and ourselves in it. What I realized is that going through a hard time and talking about it with friends makes you feel your friendships and who you are, and sometimes it takes a weird year to recognize what you still have.”

Angel Olsen is still on tour behind My Woman, the remaining dates of which can be found here. Read our our interview with Olsen here.