03.17.17

Amazon’s Resistance Radio project — an alternate universe pirate radio promotional stunt for their sci-fi show The Man In The High Castle — caused quite a stir when folks thought that Amazon was curating a soundtrack to the resistance of our current president. Of course, if an anti-Nazi campaign seems like a shot at your guy, you might be on the wrong side of things (but Twitter ain’t the place for thinking). Now that it’s up in earnest however, the compilation/marketing ploy is making headlines the right way. Namely, giving us some killer new songs.

The latest track from Resistance Radio: The Man In The High Castle Album comes via Angel Olsen, who covered the Tin Pan Alley standard and Connie Francis hit “Who’s Sorry Now? for the compilation. Olsen’s old-school sound fits both the history of the track and the overall compilation, which is meant to be the work of a “a secret network of DJs broadcast[ing] messages of hope to keep the memory of a former America alive” with he songs banged out in “makeshift studios with obsolete equipment.”

Olsen’s forever world-weary vocals sound exactly like the sort of voice you’d expect to hear if you approached a stranger on the road in a Nazi-controlled segment of America. Listen to “Who’s Sorry Now?” up top and look for further contributions from Beck, Michael Kiwanuka and others in the near future.

