Anohni’s Future Feminism Fest Seeks To Build Radical Empowerment

Anohni

Outspoken transgender songwriter Anohni announced the full lineup and schedule of her Future Feminism festival, which begins Friday at the contemporary art and video exhibition gallery ‘O’Space in Denmark.

Her New York collaborators, filmmaker Kembra Pfahler and performance artist Johanna Constantine, will join her to present Future Feminism, which features twenty-five performances, including workshops, seminars and round-table discussions. All of the events are free to attend, save for Pfahler’s “Performance Art 101” series.

Future Feminism was first shown in 2014 and consists of thirteen tenets. The final tenet, “the future is female,” has struck a chord in the popular consciousness, appearing on t-shirts and becoming a kind of slogan in and of itself.