Anohni’s Future Feminism Fest Seeks To Build Radical Empowerment

08.08.17 35 mins ago

Anohni

Outspoken transgender songwriter Anohni announced the full lineup and schedule of her Future Feminism festival, which begins Friday at the contemporary art and video exhibition gallery ‘O’Space in Denmark.

Her New York collaborators, filmmaker Kembra Pfahler and performance artist Johanna Constantine, will join her to present Future Feminism, which features twenty-five performances, including workshops, seminars and round-table discussions. All of the events are free to attend, save for Pfahler’s “Performance Art 101” series.

Future Feminism was first shown in 2014 and consists of thirteen tenets. The final tenet, “the future is female,” has struck a chord in the popular consciousness, appearing on t-shirts and becoming a kind of slogan in and of itself.

Around The Web

TAGSAnohniDENMARKFEMINISM

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP