Coachella Is Owned By An Anti-Gay Climate Change Denier

Instead Of Money, Anohni Wants ‘A Gesture Of Anonymous Vulnerability’ In Exchange For Her Music

Contributing Writer
03.15.17

Electronic experimentalist Anohni is sending out her new EP Paradise as an incomplete work. The seven-track EP is being sent out in a six song version, and to get the final piece of the new project, fans will have to give a little bit of themselves. In a post to her Facebook, Anohni revealed that fans could send her “a gesture of anonymous vulnerability” to receive Paradise’s closing song “I Never Stopped Loving You.”

If you have listened to my music over the years, you know that I have publicly given something of my heart,” she wrote. “If you would like the final song from Paradise, email me at anohni@rebismusic.com and share with me in a sentence or two what you care most about, or your hopes for the future. Send this to me instead of the dollar you used to send me in the olden days. The price for this song is a gesture of anonymous vulnerability. That may be too expensive for some of you, and that’s okay.”

Anohni added that she wanted to hear about fans’ lives. Any mention of herself or how much they love her music would disqualify them from receiving the song.

“I want to hear your collective mind,” she wrote. “I want to see that river of thoughts. Please don’t write about how my music affects you…Take a risk and break out of established ways of doing and perceiving.”

It’s not the first time Anohni has made her own way. Even though she was the first transgender performer to ever be nominated for an Oscar, she declined to attend the awards when she felt disrespected by the performance schedule.

Around The Web

TAGSAnohniPARADISE
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 day ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP