Electronic experimentalist Anohni is sending out her new EP Paradise as an incomplete work. The seven-track EP is being sent out in a six song version, and to get the final piece of the new project, fans will have to give a little bit of themselves. In a post to her Facebook, Anohni revealed that fans could send her “a gesture of anonymous vulnerability” to receive Paradise’s closing song “I Never Stopped Loving You.”

If you have listened to my music over the years, you know that I have publicly given something of my heart,” she wrote. “If you would like the final song from Paradise, email me at anohni@rebismusic.com and share with me in a sentence or two what you care most about, or your hopes for the future. Send this to me instead of the dollar you used to send me in the olden days. The price for this song is a gesture of anonymous vulnerability. That may be too expensive for some of you, and that’s okay.”

Anohni added that she wanted to hear about fans’ lives. Any mention of herself or how much they love her music would disqualify them from receiving the song.

“I want to hear your collective mind,” she wrote. “I want to see that river of thoughts. Please don’t write about how my music affects you…Take a risk and break out of established ways of doing and perceiving.”

It’s not the first time Anohni has made her own way. Even though she was the first transgender performer to ever be nominated for an Oscar, she declined to attend the awards when she felt disrespected by the performance schedule.