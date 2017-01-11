Why Trump's Thank You Tour Is So Weird

Anti-Flag Urge Listeners To Not Get Complacent Under Donald Trump

01.11.17 1 hour ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Long-running punk act Anti-Flag were bound to have some opinions on the election of Donald Trump. A band with song titles like “F*ck The Flag” and “Die For The Government” can probably be counted on to fall on the left-side of the American political spectrum, and they’re none too happy about what happened in November. But more than that the band wants other people not to become complacent and accept the president-elect’s actions and words as normal.

With that in mind, they chose “Death Of A Nation” as their first single from their upcoming live album Live Vol. 1. Out of their 20-plus years of music, they felt that this track was the most important to the current political moment.

“We chose ‘Death Of A Nation’ as the lead track off of Live Vol. 1 for a number of reasons,” bassist and vocalist Chris #2 said . “The foremost being the parallels of emotions to the elections of George W. Bush and Donald Trump. The anxiety, fear and compassion we have for our brothers and sisters of marginalized and non-binary communities. The song was written as a call to arms to rebuild. The work needs done, we must come together to not allow sexism, racism, trans and homophobic bigotry to become normalized.”

If you agree — and don’t want to accept the oddness of Trump’s presidency as the new normal — check out our own Steve Bramucci’s excellent piece on how you can get involved.

TAGSdonald trump

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP