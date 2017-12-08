Apple Is Reportedly Looking To Buy Shazam For A Cool $400 Million

Getty Image

Earlier today, we reported that YouTube was gearing up to finally take a step into the streaming game with a new platform called Remix. Now, it would appear that YouTube has even more catching up to do, as Apple is reportedly in the final stages of acquiring the music recognition app Shazam for the small sum of $400 million.

According to the report, the deal could be signed by the end of the day today, with an official announcement coming as early as Monday. Despite being a massive price tag, the $400 million value of Shazam is notably lower than in late 2015 when the app had its last round of funding, delivering a value of a staggering $1.02 billion.

The addition of Shazam’s recognition services to Apple’s products would be a huge step forward for their music-loving customer base, with its incorporation into the device assumedly allowing Siri to recognize songs without the download of a third-party app. Additionally, Shazam has recently developed the ability to use audio or video clips to identify TV shows, movies, and even advertisements, opening up a whole realm of possibilities for seamless integration into Siri and other Apple offerings.

While neither Shazam nor Apple have commented on the reported acquisition, if the rumors are true, we’ll only have to sit through the weekend to find out the facts.