Apple Cancels Its Annual London Music Festival

#Apple
09.05.17 1 hour ago

Shutterstock/UPROXX

Music Business Worldwide reports that Apple is discontinuing its annual Apple Music Festival in London after ten consecutive years of all-star lineups to focus on other projects. Apple Music will seemingly be increasing production of its own original content like its Carpool Karaoke spin-off series and behind-the-scenes documentary on Harry Styles.

The Apple Music Festival, formerly iTunes Festival, was first held in 2007 with concerts every night for a month. Free tickets would be given to iTunes users and events were broadcast for free on Apple devices. Last year, Elton John, Britney Spears, Chance the Rapper and Alicia Keys headlined the festival for a shortened, ten-night event instead of the usual month-long festival.

The Apple Music Festival was held at London Roundhouse and regularly featured A-list stars such as Adele, Oasis, Mumford & Sons, Paul Simon, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, The Weeknd, One Direction, and Beck. The shift away from the month-long festival format is likely due to Apple’s increased focus on one-off tours and live performances from big name artists like Drake, whose 32-date Summer Sixteen Tour in 2016 Apple sponsored. In addition, Apple Music has sponsored shows by Haim and Skepta in London and Arcade Fire in Brooklyn.

