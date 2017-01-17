Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When you hear “supergroup featuring members of Tame Impala, Stereolab and Acid Mother’s Temple,” you should kind of know what you’re getting into. The only thing that can come out of that sort of meeting of the minds is going to be groove-heavy, psychedelic and weird. But above all, it’s going to be great.

And that’s exactly what we get from Aquaserge. The French supergroup — which also includes members of Melody’s Echo Chamber — just dropped “Virage Sud, ” the first single off their upcoming album Laisse ça être. “Virage” combines all the best elements of the band’s respective parts — the spaced out grooves of Tame Impala, the noise of Acid Mothers Temple, the skewed pop of Stereolab and Melody’s Echo Chamber — into a wordless mix that still manages to be one hell of a song.

The video is a reflection of the listener, showing the members of the band as they listen to music.

“There’s something magical watching people listening to music. The face is the reflection of the soul,” the band’s bassist and “Sud” director Audrey Ginestet said. “The first face in the video is Julien Barbagallo, historic member of the band and now part-time free agent who came up with the melody of the song.”

Laisse ça être is out February 3 via Crammed Discs. Pre-orders are available here.