Arcade Fire’s ‘Little Drummer Boy’ Rendition On ‘Between Two Ferns’ Is Beautifully Cringe-Worthy

12.20.16 2 days ago 6 Comments

Zach Galifianakis’ on-and-off awkward Funny Or Die series Between Two Ferns has returned to bring us an old, beloved special holiday edition, featuring a joint appearance from Samuel L. Jackson (who gets a title card reading Samue. L Jack’s Son) and Tobey Maguire. The interview is as cringe-worthy as ever, with Galifianakis opening the interview telling Maguire “you have to keep you f*cking mouth shut.”

The highlight of the 2013 segment comes, however when Galifianakis introduces the musical guest, and the camera fades over the to stage, before quickly cutting back as he finishes his sentence, queuing Arcade Fire to begin. Dressed in White Stripes-esque garb, the band stoically performs their take on “Little Drummer Boy” with Richard Reed Parry on operatic vocals, before Reginé Chassagne takes over to screech the final lines. Throughout, Win Butler doesn’t look impressed, lighting up a cigarette in the middle of the performance. Oh, also, this is all while “snow” (asbestos) falls throughout the studio. Check out the performance above.

Earlier this year, Win Butler and Reginé Chassagne made a very brief cameo appearance in the Lonely Island’s Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping mockumentary to praise the Style Boyz’ signature dance move, called the “donkey roll.” Check out their cameo below.

