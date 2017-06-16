Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Arcade Fire went down a disco path on their last album and fans were less than pleased. While Reflektor did have some standouts like the title track, it sounded like the decidedly square pegs in the band we’re trying to slide into a funky, oval-shaped space. The band haven’t been deterred from flirting with dance music on their upcoming album Everything Now, but their new single “Creature Comfort” sounds like they’ve finally found a happy medium between their soaring early work and the driving sounds of the dancefloor.

“Comfort” is Win Butler doing his best James Murphy, with the added caveat that Arcade Fire wouldn’t sound out of place in a venue like Madison Square Garden. Watch the strobe-filled video up top.

It’s only the second single to be officially released from Arcade Fire’s looming Everything Now — along with their new track with Mavis Staples — but it gives you a good idea of where the band’s head is at. In addition to the new single, the band shared North American tour dates for their Infinite Content tour. Check those out below.

8/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Music Festival

9/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

9/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

9/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/16 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/17- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

9/22 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome

9/23 – Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami

9/26 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

9/27 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

9/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/12 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/18 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

10/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/29 – St. Paul, MN@ Xcel Energy Center

11/01 – Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre

11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Everything Now is out on July 28.