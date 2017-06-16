Arcade Fire went down a disco path on their last album and fans were less than pleased. While Reflektor did have some standouts like the title track, it sounded like the decidedly square pegs in the band we’re trying to slide into a funky, oval-shaped space. The band haven’t been deterred from flirting with dance music on their upcoming album Everything Now, but their new single “Creature Comfort” sounds like they’ve finally found a happy medium between their soaring early work and the driving sounds of the dancefloor.
“Comfort” is Win Butler doing his best James Murphy, with the added caveat that Arcade Fire wouldn’t sound out of place in a venue like Madison Square Garden. Watch the strobe-filled video up top.
It’s only the second single to be officially released from Arcade Fire’s looming Everything Now — along with their new track with Mavis Staples — but it gives you a good idea of where the band’s head is at. In addition to the new single, the band shared North American tour dates for their Infinite Content tour. Check those out below.
8/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Music Festival
9/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
9/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
9/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
9/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
9/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
9/16 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
9/17- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
9/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
9/22 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome
9/23 – Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami
9/26 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
9/27 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
9/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/12 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/18 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
10/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
10/29 – St. Paul, MN@ Xcel Energy Center
11/01 – Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre
11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Everything Now is out on July 28.
Best to just sit this band out until their Zooropa phase passes…