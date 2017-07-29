Getty Image

In short, Donald Trump has ruffled many, many, many feathers with his latest stunt. Trump took to Twitter to announce he was effectively banning transgender people from the U.S. military, with a statement that set the LBGT community and their supporters off this week. Lady Gaga was of the supporters of the community to come forward to admonish Trump, and now another set of musicians are doing the same.

The Canadian band Arcade Fire — which consists of husband and wife duo Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, along with Butler’s younger brother William, Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara — has also stepped forward, lashing out at Trump during a concert in Brooklyn that was streamed on Apple Music.

“I would just like to briefly say that trans people are not disturbances,” Win said to the crowd to begin the message. “Usually a bully starts with someone who he thinks is weak, but it’s the f*cking wrong call.”

The singer seemed frustrated, and spoke about the entire Trump presidency, saying “I wish this whole fucking thing was a joke.” Then, he offered to help, somehow, to fix the multitude of problems the administration has created in his eyes. “We have a lot of work to do, collectively,” he said. “We’re really open to any way we can help, maybe we can figure it out together, because this f*cking sh*t is really bad. We have to find a way to change it.”

Check out the entire message below, courtesy of Rolling Stone.