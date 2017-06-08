Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 55 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s a great time to be an Arcade Fire fan. After a multi-year semi-hiatus, the band has released a plethora of new songs that will be on their forthcoming fifth album Everything Now that’s due to drop on July 28th. The latest that made its way to the net is “No Signs of Life,” which takes a page out of lead single “Everything Now’s” playbook and delivers a sprawling dance track that reinforces the idea that Neon Bible’s “Black Mirror” exploded and the shards were forged into a disco ball.

Fan account Arcade Fire Tube was able to nab the song (that sounds surprisingly good for a Periscope vid) from a concert in Scunthorpe, England, where Arcade Fire stopped for one of the first shows on their Infinite Content Tour.

Much ado has been made about Arcade Fire playing “Neon Bible” and “Black Mirror” live for the first time in years on their latest tour, and whether that’s because of the state of politics (Neon Bible was heavily political and released near the end of the Bush presidency) or because they miss their old songs, only the band knows. What’s definitive is that the Haitian rhythm section from the Reflektor tour seems to be back, and with them, comes a very groovy Arcade Fire.

(Via Pitchfork)

Around The Web

TAGSarcade fire

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 13 hours ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP