Arcade Fire’s New ‘Signs Of Life’ Video Is An Exhilarating Quest To Uncover The Paranormal

Deputy Music Editor
06.30.17

We are officially less than a month away from getting Arcade Fire’s fifth album Everything Now. To help ratchet up the buzz, today, the group shared a brand new video for the song “Signs Of Life.” Keeping with the theme of the title, the clip, directed by Borscht, depicts a couple traveling around together in search of the paranormal. As was the case for their last pair of videos, the results are entirely trippy, yet totally engrossing.

“Signs Of Life” opens with what appears to be a couple frantically on the move. A subtitle explains that, “Special agents in love enjoy a pleasant day of cultural activities.” Things only get weirder from there. There’s boats, extraterrestrials, lake monsters, and what seems to be some kind of undiscovered neon psychedelic organisms. As for the actual music, it carries a distinct, vintage ’70s vibe, almost Blondie-esque in feeling.

“Signs Life” is the third song that Arcade Fire has revealed from Everything Now. They had already previously unveiled the single “Creature Comforts,” as well as the Mavis Staples featured track, “I Give You Power.” It seems as though in this era, the band has decided to embrace their weirder side, after stepping out into a more dance party vibe on their last album Reflektor. I’m personally here for it.

You can watch Arcade Fire’s latest video above.

Around The Web

TAGSarcade fireEverything NowSigns Of Life

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 1 day ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 2 days ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP