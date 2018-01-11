Corbin Reiff

Listen To This Eddie is a weekly column that examines the important people and events in the classic rock canon and how they continue to impact the world of popular music.

When most people think of the history of recorded music in Memphis, I’d venture a guess that their minds immediately jump to Sun Studios. And rightfully so. Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, et al. But for fans and acolytes of a more updated rock canon, there’s another recording institution just a couple of miles east that demands just as much reverence and respect. I’m talking about Ardent Studios.

Ardent’s history is deep, going on 50 years and more. As soon as you walk through its unassuming doors, you’re immediately taken in by the breadth of music that was willed into existence within its three studio rooms. A red brick wall prominently and proudly displays just some of the records that the studio had a hand in turning platinum. Led Zeppelin III. ZZ Top’s Eliminator and Afterburner. Gin Blossom’s New Miserable Experience. And more.

For most, however, when you hear the name Ardent, thoughts turn to that seminal Memphis rock group, Big Star, who recorded their entire genre-shaping catalog at the studio. As you enter Ardent’s cozy lobby, Big Star’s special place at the heart of Ardent is driven home thanks to a large, neon glowing sign of the band’s instantly identifiable logo. Even more incredibly, just a few moments after I entered the facility, I was met by studio manager Ryan Wiley, who ushered me into the office of Jody Stephens, Ardent’s Vice President of Production. For those that haven’t made the connection, Jody was Big Star’s drummer, and the sole remaining member of the band still with us.