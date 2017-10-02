Getty Image

As the death toll continues to rise above 50 after the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas the world continues to react and spring into action. With the shooting occurring at a concert, and during a performance, the tragedy has an unfortunate connection to the music world, and musicians from all over the genre spectrum are coming forward to send their thoughts, prayers and well wishes towards Las Vegas.

One musician who can relate to the tragedy, and to Jason Aldean especially, has come forward with a strong and pointed statement: Ariana Grande. The 24-year-old singer went through a similar situation earlier this year when a bombing at her concert in Manchester killed 23 people and injured over 250.

Grande sprung into action then, releasing a poignant statement, visiting victims in the hospital and staging the massively successful Manchester Benefit concert, which raised over $12 million for the We Love Manchester emergency fund to support people injured in the attack and their families.

Grande took to Twitter to give her immediate reaction to the shooting, calling it “terrorism” and asking for “love, unity, peace” — and gun control. “My heart is breaking for Las Vegas,” Grande said in her tweet. “We need love, unity, peace, gun control &for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”

She’s far from the only musician with strong feelings on the shooting, but with the Manchester bombing occurring at a concert of her own, it makes sense Ariana is feeling the aftershocks of the Vegas shooting so personally. Updates on this chilling story of utterly senseless violence are available here, along with more reactions from musicians, including Aldean himself, here.