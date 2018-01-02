Getty Image

Ariana Grande is about to run pop once again. Just before the New Year began, she posted a brief snippet of unreleased music, teasing what is to come. “See you next year,” she says on Instagram.

Grande has been around, sure. Last February, she and John Legend remade Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson’s Beauty and the Beast theme for Disney’s live action remake. Cashmere Cat featured Grande in “Quit,” off his debut album 9, during the spring. Her last album, 2016’s Dangerous Woman, isn’t even two years old.

But the “Side To Side” singer has kept a relatively low profile since the Manchester Arena bombing last May and the benefit concert that immediately followed. Since then, Grande seemed to focus all her energies on her Dangerous Woman tour, which wrapped in September after a two-week suspension.

“I think what I’m probably going to do [after the tour] is check in on my health,” she said to Coveteur.

Grande’s new teaser is exactly what fans would want to hear from her right now: angelic vocals, and little else besides that. Better yet, she seems to be in good spirits, which is the most important thing when it comes to making fabulous pop music. Listen below.