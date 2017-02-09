https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32o6WqrEUGk

The former frontman of metalcore act As I Lay Dying has reportedly been released from prison. Though he was sentenced to six years in prison in May 2014 after he attempted to hire a cop posing as a hitman to kill his wife, Tim Lambesis is reportedly already out of prison.

While speaking to noted metal historian Eddie Trunk, former Dokken guitarist George Lynch revealed that Lambesis is out of prison.

Lynch — whose daughter was engaged to As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa — mentioned that Lambesis was out while ranting about what his incarceration did to the other members of the group.

“Anyways, he just got out of jail for attempting to kill his wife. Now I’m not saying this as an indictment against anything,” he said. “He had a beautiful wife; they had adopted three Cambodian children. And then he discovered cocaine, strippers, heroin and steroids. He went completely off the rails, abandoned his family, his wife threatened to divorce him, he hired an off-duty cop to kill her.”

“He recently got out of jail He destroyed his band. They don’t have a pot to piss in now; they’re all struggling. [They are] a great band,” Lynch added. “So, anyways, he’s out, he’s got a mega record deal, he’s got a book deal, everything’s lined up for him. I mean, he’s gonna skate through life. Everybody else is suffering. His wife is living in fear, his children are living in fear. His band doesn’t have a pot to piss in.”

If Lynch can be believed, then Lambesis got out after serving less than three years on a sentence of conspiring to have his ex-wife murdered. The reports haven’t been confirmed, but as Metal Injection points out, a search of the San Diego inmate directory doesn’t yield any inmates by the name Tim Lambesis.