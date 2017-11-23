Getty Image

The accusations against Harvey Weinstein have of course led to a torrent of other stories about celebrities being accused of sexual assault and/or harassment. Before that all came to light, though, it was reported earlier this year that former That 70’s Show star Danny Masterson is being investigated by the LAPD for “violently raping” four women, as the department put it.

One of these women is Chrissie Carnell Bixler, who’s married to At The Drive-In frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala. Now, Bixler-Zavala is speaking out against Masterson and the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member. In an impassioned series of tweets, the singer wrote that he and his wife are being harassed by the church, that the only apology his wife got was “a letter from him that would make your skin crawl,” and that the allegations against Masterson are referenced in At The Drive-In’s music: