The accusations against Harvey Weinstein have of course led to a torrent of other stories about celebrities being accused of sexual assault and/or harassment. Before that all came to light, though, it was reported earlier this year that former That 70’s Show star Danny Masterson is being investigated by the LAPD for “violently raping” four women, as the department put it.
One of these women is Chrissie Carnell Bixler, who’s married to At The Drive-In frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala. Now, Bixler-Zavala is speaking out against Masterson and the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member. In an impassioned series of tweets, the singer wrote that he and his wife are being harassed by the church, that the only apology his wife got was “a letter from him that would make your skin crawl,” and that the allegations against Masterson are referenced in At The Drive-In’s music:
“My wife is one of Danny Masterson’s rape victims. Of course Danny, being the scumbag he is, outed her by name a while ago with the help of his ding bat publicist Jenni Weinman. The Church of Scientology has been harassing us since last year when she pressed charges.
Our phones and computers have been tapped and the Church has been outsourcing private investigators and various thugs to follow and try and intimidate my family under the policy known as fair game. If anything happens to my wife while I’m gone on tour then you’ll know why.
All my wife ever wanted was an apology from Danny Masterson for raping her. All she got was a letter from him that would make your skin crawl. Can you imagine how the other three victims feel? Allegations my ass we are stuffed to rafters in evidence. My wife pressed charges against Danny Masterson a year ago after learning of the other victims that he and the Church of Scientology had silenced. Twitter, TMZ, LAPD are all bought and paid for.
Last year around November I got a cease and desist letter from Marty ‘The Renfield of Hollywood’ Singer because my tweets were too suggestive. I never named Danny once. Marty use to rep Cosby. Need I say more? I predict Danny Masterson will pull a Polanski and flee.
You might wanna go back and re-read my ‘nonsensical’ lyrics off our last ATDI record.”
