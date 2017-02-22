Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After At the Drive In canceled their big reunion tour due to Cedric Bixler-Zavala losing his voice, the post-hardcore band’s future was hazy. Would Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodriguez return to the Mars Volta or, um, Antemasque? Or would they disappear, like so many actual drive-in theaters? It turns out there was nothing to worry about: At the Drive In announced their first album in 17 years on Wednesday, and even released a new single.

in • ter a • li • a (that’s Latin for “among other things”) picks up where 2000’s Relationship of Command left off, and, according to a press release, “rockets off into myriad other trajectories as unpredictable as they are intense.” The album’s 11 songs clock in at 41 minutes, which is one of At the Drive In’s greatest strengths: they don’t overstay their welcome. New single “Incurably Innocent” is pure thrashing energy. It would be exhausting if it ran longer than four minutes, but it finishes at peak effectiveness. Thankfully, At the Drive In isn’t finished with touring, either. Here are the new dates.

3/17/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

3/18/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

3/20/17 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

3/22/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

3/25/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

3/27/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

3/29/17 – Toronto, Canada @ Rebel (formerly Sound Academy)

5/6/17 — El Paso TX @ County Coliseum

5/8/17 — Phoenix AZ @ Marquee Theatre

5/9/17 — San Diego CA @ Soma

5/12/17 — San Francisco CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

5/13/17 — Los Angeles CA @ Shrine Auditorium

5/17/17 — Mexico City @ Pepsi Center WTC

6/7/17 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

6/9/17 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

6/10/17 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

6/12/17 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

6/13/17 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

6/15/17 — Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

6/17/17 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

6/18/17 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

6/20/17 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

6/21/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

8/15-17/17 — St. Pölten, Austria @ FM4 Frequency Festival 2017

8/16-19/17 — Paredes De Coura, Portugal @ Paredes De Coura Festival 2017

8/16-19/17 — Kiewit, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival 2017

8/25-27/17 — Weatherby, UK @ Leeds Festival 2017

8/25-27/17 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival 2017

in • ter a • li • a is out May 5 on Rise Records.