Audioslave formed in 2002 out of the ashes of Rage Against The Machine, with Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell stepping in to join former Rage members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk after Zack de la Rocha quit their former band. The group found plenty of success before disbanding in 2007 and even made history by playing a free concert in Cuba. It has been over a decade but now fans will be able to enjoy the group at the Prophets of Rage Anti-Inaugural Ball in Los Angeles.

It will be the first time the group has been on stage together in 11 years, releasing their last album Revelations in 2006. While Pitchfork reports that there are no plans for the group to reunite for more shows after January 20th, their inclusion at the Anti-Inaugural Ball packs an already impressive protest event according to Rolling Stone: