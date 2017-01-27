The Avalanches

The Avalanches’ Since I Left You only grew in stature as the band sat out the following 16 years. Physical copies of the postmodern mish-mash of countless samples became a sought-after collectors item with LPs of the album selling for hundreds of dollars. But now cash-strapped fans of the Australian DJ group can rejoice, because Astralwerks is re-releasing the album to vinyl.

The re-release starts today (January 27) with a limited-edition version of the album on clear blue vinyl, which was the color that Avalanches’ fans picked for the release when the band polled them about it. There are only 5,000 copies of that version in the entire world and they are only being sold through independent record sellers. But before you go worrying that the band has created another scarce album, you should know that a plain black vinyl version will see wide release on February 3.

To get your hands on the nice blue version today, head here and find your closest retailer with it in stock. Otherwise, you can pre-order the black vinyl version over at Amazon.

For more on The Avalanches, take a look at their new album Wildflower, which made its way onto our best experimental albums of 2016 list.