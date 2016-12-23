Avril Lavigne Blasts Mark Zuckerberg For ‘Bullying’ Nickelback

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg can consider himself on notice. If he’s a h8er boi, Avril Lavigne will say see you later… boy.

The Canadian pop star with a penchant for questionable homages to Japan has once again come to the defense of her ex-husband Chad Kroeger’s hoser rawk outfit Nickelback. What’s all the fuss about? Zuckerberg made the “Edge of a Revolution” dudes the butt of a joke while showing off his fancy digs on (where else?) Facebook. Interacting with his home’s A.I. he asked for a good Nickelback song to be played only to receive a response stating there’s no such thing.

“Dear Mark, Many people use your products — some people love them and some people don’t,” wrote Lavigne in a message addressed simply to @Facebook. “Either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste.”

“Poor taste” may be up for debate, but we can certainly agree that it’s a tired gag on par with zingers aimed at Guy Fieri. Do dudes like Zuckerberg really have to deal with an inescapable MOR ballad from these guys or is it just the default band that sucks setting? Anyway, a hard “b” was dropped in the rebuke of Zuckerberg’s joke.

“When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today,” she said.

Avril Lavigne is a more than capable defender of the arena-rockers, although the band have shown that they’re not half-bad at a return volley themselves. Just ask the formerly hotly-tipped UK duo Royal Blood how these things can shake out.

NIckelback jokes are like @royalblooduk, they were a lot cooler a couple years ago. 🇨🇦 Don't drink and tweet fellas. Stay safe. XO https://t.co/Gb1IizED4c — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 8, 2016

Who knows? Maybe the next Avril record will have more Chavril tunes like the last one? (Your mileage and Mark Zuckerberg’s mileage may vary on that one.)