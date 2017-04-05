Barry Manilow’s Confirmation That He’s Gay Sparked A Lot Of Responses

Getty Image

Barry Manilow finally felt comfortable enough in his own skin at the age of 73 to reveal to the world that he was gay. The easy listening singer revealed this life-long secret to People. He also revealed that he’s been in a relationship with his manager Garry Kief for nearly 40 years. He told the lifestyle magazine that he felt knowing he was gay would disappoint his female fans, and that’s why he kept his orientation a secret even after he and Kief were wed in 2014.

I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything,” Manilow said. “When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”

Of course Twitter used the news in its own special way, in a mix of celebratory fandom, congratulations and jokes. There were folks who felt saddened that Manilow felt the need to hide this part of his life for nearly four decades.

I've always liked Barry Manilow. I'm sad he felt he had to live a secret his whole life. I'm glad he can be himself now. — Doug Burrell (@dougwburrell) April 5, 2017