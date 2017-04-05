Barry Manilow’s Confirmation That He’s Gay Sparked A Lot Of Responses

Barry Manilow finally felt comfortable enough in his own skin at the age of 73 to reveal to the world that he was gay. The easy listening singer revealed this life-long secret to People. He also revealed that he’s been in a relationship with his manager Garry Kief for nearly 40 years. He told the lifestyle magazine that he felt knowing he was gay would disappoint his female fans, and that’s why he kept his orientation a secret even after he and Kief were wed in 2014.
I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything,” Manilow said. “When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”
Of course Twitter used the news in its own special way, in a mix of celebratory fandom, congratulations and jokes. There were folks who felt saddened that Manilow felt the need to hide this part of his life for nearly four decades.
He got married to a dude 3 years ago and it was news then. This is literally him just saying what we all found out 3 years ago. Why this is news, I do not know.
It news now because he announced it to the public where has 3 years ago, he marries a man but doesn’t announce that he is gay. Words speak louder than action.
Or a more simpler reason, people on twitter are stupid.
Uproxx has to meet their “random people twitter” stories quota.
This is begging for a “Oh Man-D” joke but I’m far too mature for such things. Good for him.
Plus that joke is probably a hate crime.
I fully support Barry in being gay and being happy…Now allow people the ability to make a joke about it too and be happy.