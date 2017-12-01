Polly Antonia Barrowman

Azniv Korkejian’s incredible dream folk debut under the name Bedouine was released earlier this year, a staggering collection of beautifully calming, yet introspective tracks. After the success of the album, Spacebomb Records has announced the release of a deluxe edition of Bedouine, which features two brand new tracks. Despite their fresh release, “Louise” and “Deep Space” sound like they could have been placed anywhere throughout the original album, although Korkejian sings the former entirely in Armenian, a nod to her Armenian parents.

“’Louise’ is a song about conviction,” Korkejian says of the track. “The impetus was pondering the difficult decision a family makes during wartime, to stay or to leave and seek refuge. I caught myself being a critic of people that were risking their lives to stay home but the more I thought about it the more I sympathized and even wondered if I would make a similar decision.”

“Deep Space,” on the other hand, was written on an airplane, based on a conversation with her neighbor. “He worked in the Marshall Islands to maintain the satellites for deep space,” she recalls. “As he was explaining it, I thought, ‘Wow, this is fantastic,’ and started logging in these verses bit by bit in my mind. Eventually I went to the airplane bathroom to draft an audio recording of it. I used ‘Deep Space’ as an analogy for when you push yourself past the limits of your comfort knowing well it could be as rewarding as it is frightening.”

Check out “Louise” and “Deep Space” below.

Bedouine is out now on Spacebomb Records. Stream or purchase it here.