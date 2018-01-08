Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Belle And Sebastian’s early days didn’t just feature a number of now-classic albums — Tigermilk, If You’re Feeling Sinister, The Boy With The Arab Strap — but were also notable for their exceptional run of early EPs. Those were later collected in the compilation Push Barman To Open Old Wounds, and now 20 years later, the Scotish group are back up to their old tricks. They are currently in the midst of releasing a trio of new EPs dubbed How To Solve Our Human Problems, of which Part 1 is already available, with Parts 2 and 3 coming on January 19th and February 16th respectively.

To get fans pumped for the second EP, B&S has offered up the feathery, buoyant new single “The Same Star.” The song is penned and fronted by violinist and sometimes-lead vocalist Sarah Martin, and finds the band hitting a similar breeziness that they could have released 20 years earlier. In contrast, the muscular guitar and horn section conclusion amplify how far they’ve come in the ensuing time. For a band that has become known for the timelessness of their take on pop music, their newest material only underscores this further, resulting in music that could have been made in any of the last few decades and still sound as fresh and warm.

Check out Belle And Sebastian’s “The Same Star” above and look for How To Solve Our Human Problems Part 2 on January 19th via Matador Records.