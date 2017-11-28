Bernie Sanders Is Actually Competing Against Bruce Springsteen For A Grammy This Year

#Grammys 2017 #Grammys #Bernie Sanders #Bruce Springsteen
11.28.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

It can be easy to think of the Grammys as a music event, because those awards are the ones that get the most press; Uproxx’s headline about the full list of nominees that was revealed this morning mentions Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, And Lorde, for example. But really, the Grammys are a broader audio media event, since there are also Grammys for things like album notes, comedy albums, album packaging, and spoken word albums.

This year, the latter is where things get interesting: Because the category includes poetry, audiobooks, and storytelling, Bernie Sanders is up for a Grammy, and even more oddly, one of his competitors is Bruce Springsteen.

The full list of nominees for Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audiobooks & Storytelling) also includes astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, and is as follows:

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry — Neil deGrasse Tyson
Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen
Confessions of a Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo
The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher

Both Sanders and Springsteen released audio versions of their books that came out in the past year: Sanders’ Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In lays out and explains the political positions he ran on in the most recent presidential election, while Springsteen’s Born To Run is an autobiography and a companion piece to his 2016 album Chapter and Verse.

Find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominations here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grammys 2017#Grammys#Bernie Sanders#Bruce Springsteen
TAGSbernie sandersBRUCE SPRINGSTEENgrammy awards nominationsGRAMMYSGrammys 2017

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP