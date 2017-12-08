Paradise Of Bachelors/Spacebomb/

Editor’s note: The point of more extensive genre lists is to help give shine to albums that wouldn’t make it into the overall best albums list. So, despite the rap-specific list — where ranking is still next to godliness — we’ve opted to leave the albums that appeared on the overall best list off the genre-specific lists. After all, the point of these lists is to examine the way music has changed or moved throughout the year, and our year-end framework will continue to reflect that impetus. Though it is meant to highlight the best work in this genre, hopefully, you can also make some discoveries through this list.

Folk music is a feeling more than a sound. Folk music has always been about time, and the way we make things, how we process them. In a world of chaos and disorder, the often gentle, usually soothing tempos of this genre, and its penchant for reflection, offer a space to sit and feel the impact of what is going on around us. In 2017, folk was more important than ever, and here are our picks for some of the best albums to open up that space.

20. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Best Troubador



Drag City

Hearing one southern legend honor another is always an emotional experience, and given this album comes as a tribute to Merle Haggard after his death last year makes it even more moving. While it can be tough to balance an artist’s own aesthetic with that of the one being honored, on Best Troubadour Will Oldham delivers slightly warped, wry takes on Haggard’s traditional outlaw country, softening the edges without ever comprising the tough and tender country heart at the center. Oldham’s Kentucky roots serve him well here, as he takes these country standards and kneads them until they slot neatly into his own lo-fi folk style. The result is such a loving, heart-warming collection that I would bet somewhere up there, Haggard is looking down with a smile, and maybe a tear or two.–Caitlin White

19. Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins



RCA

When Grizzly Bear returned to the music world in 2017 after not releasing a new album since 2012, the place they came back to was very different. And, they had questions. While pondering the demise of the indie blogosphere, Ed Droste asked, “How do you get people who are subjected to so much noise to actually sit down and take the time with something that you’d really hope they’d take the time with?” If you’re Grizzly Bear, it shouldn’t be that hard, considering the reputation they’ve built and maintained as a band that experiments without losing a sense of melody and catchiness. Tracks like “Mourning Sound” and “Three Rings” show that their dormant period didn’t lead to any creative atrophy, and that Grizzly Bear is still an essential and thought-provoking indie force.–Derrick Rossignol

18. Samantha Crain, You Had Me At Goodbye



Full Time Hobby

After breaking out in 2013 with the stunning Kid Face, Samantha Crain has continued to produce orchestral, physical folk music influenced by the sweeping expanses of her native Oklahoma, and more importantly, her Choctaw heritage. Her 2013 breakout, her last album, 2015’s Under Branch & Thorn & Tree, and this year’s You Had Me At Goodbye were all produced by John Vanderslice, who fleshes out Crain’s vivid folk compositions with a crisp tightness and the occasional electronic impulse, making the quiet moments feel sharper, and the loud ones feel enormous. On album standout “Red Sky, Blue Mountains,” Crain sings the entire song in her native tongue, creating space and respect for her culture no matter the climate in the outside world.–C.W.

17. The Mountain Goats, Goths



Merge

John Darnielle decided to make an album about goths for The Mountain Goats’ newest record. While you could almost hear the sound of a collective indie eyebrow being raised at that statement, let’s not forget that the group’s previous album, Beat The Champ, was all about semi-professional wrestling, and that turned out pretty darn well. Wrestling is filled with themes of health and chasing dreams, and Darnielle also saw the potential in an album about goths to tackle topics that go deeper than their surface.

“I mean, young men and women have been obsessed with death forever and forever — you know like Baudelaire, the Decadents in Paris,” he previously said. “There’s plenty of Roman poets who like to think a lot about death.” What Darnielle managed is a piano-driven (and totally guitar-free, by the way) album that presents a substantial look at life and the world, even if that look is through a swoop of black hair covering one eye.–D.R.

16. Aimee Mann, Mental Illness

SuperEgo Recordings

While so many other artists beat around the bush about their struggles, Aimee Mann just comes out and says it: Mental Illness. It’s not a concept that’s ever addressed as explicitly on the record as it is in the title, but the profoundly sad undercurrents of just how messed up the human mind can get, illustrated on songs like “Lies Of Summer,” lap around the edges of this record like small waves. Regardless of topic or genre, Mann’s soothing songwriting holds up year after year, and this is another spectacular collection of airy, serene tracks that are uplifting even when they’re addressing rock bottom.–C.W.